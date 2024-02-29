Early Voting For Oklahoma Super Tuesday Begins Thursday

Oklahoma's presidential primary election is set for Tuesday, March 5, and there will be other propositions on the ballot for some voters.

Early voting for Oklahoma's Super Tuesday election begins on Thursday, state election officials say.

In Logan County, voters will decide on extending a current sales tax for the next 15 years.

Those funds will be used on roads and bridges, operational costs of the county jail and to support the county's 14 fire departments.

Residents can vote at your county election board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.