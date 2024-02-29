NW OKC Residents’ Escape Plan Highlights Importance Of Fire Preparation

Oklahoma City firefighters say it’s rare to see people evacuate themselves out of a second story to get to safety. However, it happened because these people had a plan, and they knew how to execute it.

You’ve likely heard Oklahoma City Fire Captain Scott Douglas’s words about preparation before the fire alarm sounds. “It’s something we preach about a lot,” Douglas said. “If you fail to plan then you plan to fail.”

Safety plans must be written down and put into practice, Douglas said. “We call it EDITH -- Exit Drills In The Home,” he said.

Firefighters encourage people to draw a map of their home and know at least two ways out of every room. Make sure everyone goes over the plan together and then practice it during the day and at night. “Never make your 911 call from inside,” Douglas said.

People should find a meeting place outside, call 911 from that location, and wait for firefighters. “You’ve gotta have a plan in place,” Douglas said.

On Monday, two people in Northwest Oklahoma City impressed firefighters. “We love to see this,” Douglas said.

These people used this ladder to escape through a window. “That really saved their lives,” said Battalion Chief Randy Cornelious, on Monday night.

Firefighters preach safety often, but they wish people’s execution was more common. “We don’t see this very often,” Douglas said. “Our hats off to them.”

Cleanup begins to fix what can be replaced, but these people are okay because they listened to those words firefighters say again and again -- to protect people. “They knew what they were doing,” Douglas said. “It worked, and it saved their life.”

Douglas said everyone should have working smoke alarms. The Oklahoma City Fire Department provides smoke alarms for Oklahoma City residents for free.