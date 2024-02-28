More Cash App Scams Investigated In Norman

A scam involving Cash App has reached even more victims in the metro.

News 9 first shared the story of the con last week, where half of a dozen victims were targeted in Moore. Now we’re learning a suspect caught in Norman for a string of similar cons, could be behind all of them, according to one victim in Norman. “She’s on video and I’m telling you 100 percent that’s her,” said Toni Goforth.

Goforth says she saw our story on News 9 about the Cash App scammer in Moore where police say a woman goes into businesses claiming she needs help and asks to use a cell phone to call a family member. However, once the phone is in her hands, police say she instead transfers hundreds of dollars out of their Cash App account into her own bank account.

“I immediately knew it was her,” Goforth said about seeing the suspect on surveillance video involving a case in Moore. “The exact same clothes on in the video, the pink bonnet and the hoodie she’s wearing was the exact same thing she was wearing the night that my daughter ran into her.”

Goforth said that was on September 8, when she believes the same woman came up to her daughter at a McDonald’s in Norman.“Kinda gave a sad story that she had to use a phone and my daughter being who she is of course just handed it to her,” she said.

The scammer got away with $400. Norman Police later arrested Armani Solomon. Turns out Goforth’s daughter wasn’t her only victim in Norman. “It blows my mind for somebody to get away with something like that,” Goforth said. “Apparently she has no shame in what she’s doing.”

Norman Police say Solomon is connected to various fraud-related or larceny charges since 2021. Court records show most of those charges involved allegedly stealing over $1,500 from various Cash App accounts. “There’s a lot of ways you can scam people but to do it when they’re being kind to you that’s just, that’s unnecessary it’s just not right, that’s not the Oklahoma way,” Goforth said.

Oklahoma City Police confirm it’s investigating a similar case that occurred at a convenience store in south OKC. At this time, Solomon has not been tied to the case in Oklahoma City or the six cases in Moore. However, Goforth hopes by telling her daughter’s story, she can warn others not to fall for this scheme. “We live in Oklahoma, we’re very nice people, we hand our phones out, you know, and I just hope that people see this and lock their Cash App and don’t give your phone out to strangers,” she said.

Moore Police confirms it does have leads on a suspect and an arrest is expected soon.