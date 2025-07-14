2 killed in Kentucky church shooting after gunman shot trooper, officials say

Shooter kills two and injures others in Lexington church after wounding state trooper, say authorities. Investigation reveals possible connection between shooter and victims at the church.

By: CBS News

Two people were shot and killed at a Kentucky church after a suspect who shot and wounded a state trooper fled there, officials said Sunday.

The two people who were killed were identified as Beverly Gum, 72, and Christina Combs, 32, the coroner said at a news conference. The suspect was also killed, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

The shooter has not been publicly identified because his family had yet to be notified, the coroner said.

Two others, both men, were wounded by the gunman, Weathers said. "One victim was reported to have sustained critical injuries, and the other was reported in stable condition," said Weathers. The state trooper was in stable condition, Lexington police said in a statement.

Weathers said the shooter may have had a connection to the victims at the church.

The police chief said the shooting began after the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

After shooting the trooper before noon on Sunday, the suspect carjacked another vehicle and ended up at Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington, state police said. No injuries were reported during the carjacking.

The shooting spree ended when Lexington police shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.

The trooper and two people who were wounded were being treated at a nearby hospital, the governor said.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," Beshear said.