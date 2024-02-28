Woman Arrested On Felony Charges In NW Oklahoma City Neighborhood

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 5:43 pm
A woman is in police custody after a brief hold-up with police, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
The woman was wanted on a felony warrant for weapons charges, according to police.
The scene was near Northwest 63rd Street and North Grove Avenue.
According to police, they were originally responding to a domestic situation involving a knife.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
