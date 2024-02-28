Woman Arrested On Felony Charges In NW Oklahoma City Neighborhood

A woman is in police custody after a brief hold-up with police, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

A woman is in police custody after a brief hold-up with police, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman was wanted on a felony warrant for weapons charges, according to police.

The scene was near Northwest 63rd Street and North Grove Avenue.

According to police, they were originally responding to a domestic situation involving a knife.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.