Court documents say Pamela Middleton had a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.

By: News 9

Former Jail Employee Expected To Appear In Court For Rape Case

A former Grady County Jail kitchen manager who was arrested and charged with raping an inmate is expected to enter a blind plea in March.

Court documents say Pamela Middleton had a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.

Under Oklahoma law, the inmate could not give consent because Middleton was their supervisor.

Middleton is no longer employed at the Grady County Jail.

According to court records, when she enters the blind plea on March 11th, the judge will decide her sentence.