Former Jail Employee Enters Blind Plea For Inmate Rape Case

Court documents say Pamela Middleton has entered a blind plea in court after having a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.

Thursday, March 14th 2024, 7:13 am

By: News 9


A former Grady County Jail kitchen manager who was arrested and charged with raping an inmate has entered a blind plea in court, according to documents.

Court documents say Pamela Middleton had a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.

Under Oklahoma law, the inmate could not give consent because Middleton was their supervisor. 

According to court records, a judge recommended a 7-year suspended sentence for Middleton.

Middleton is no longer employed at the Grady County Jail.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 14th, 2024

March 14th, 2024

March 13th, 2024

February 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

March 15th, 2024

March 15th, 2024

March 15th, 2024

March 15th, 2024