Former Jail Employee Enters Blind Plea For Inmate Rape Case

Thursday, March 14th 2024, 7:13 am
A former Grady County Jail kitchen manager who was arrested and charged with raping an inmate has entered a blind plea in court, according to documents.
Court documents say Pamela Middleton had a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.
Under Oklahoma law, the inmate could not give consent because Middleton was their supervisor.
According to court records, a judge recommended a 7-year suspended sentence for Middleton.
Middleton is no longer employed at the Grady County Jail.
