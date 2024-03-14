Former Jail Employee Enters Blind Plea For Inmate Rape Case

Court documents say Pamela Middleton has entered a blind plea in court after having a physical relationship with a Grady County inmate last year.

By: News 9

A former Grady County Jail kitchen manager who was arrested and charged with raping an inmate has entered a blind plea in court, according to documents.

Under Oklahoma law, the inmate could not give consent because Middleton was their supervisor.

According to court records, a judge recommended a 7-year suspended sentence for Middleton.

Middleton is no longer employed at the Grady County Jail.