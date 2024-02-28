Oklahoma Representative Proposes Bill To Add Free Feminine Products To School Bathrooms

Representative Cynthia Roe is fighting for a bill that will provide feminine products for free in all Oklahoma school bathrooms.

By: News 9

State lawmaker Representative Cynthia Roe is fighting to provide free menstrual products to schools in the state at no cost.

She said it would greatly help students all over Oklahoma.

“There are a number of girls who can’t afford to buy personal hygiene products,” Roe said.

She is behind House Bill 3329, which passed a subcommittee earlier in February.

Roe said the bill would benefit grades 6 through 12 students by placing feminine products in restrooms at no cost.

Roe said their team is working on a program that would allow schools to buy menstrual products, students would be able to access those in their school bathroom or teacher and counselors’ office.

She said she hopes to improve schools’ absence rates by allowing these products in schools.

“Some of these girls don’t go to school at all during this time, so what we're trying to do is improve the hygiene, number one, and put them in a location where they can feel safe,” Roe said.

Roe said this would also help rural schools that do not have as much access to resources and organizations that donate products.

The program would also be administered through the Department of Education.