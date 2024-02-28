'Completely Overwhelmed,' Norman Restaurant Owner Thankful For Community Support To Save Business

Earlier this month, News 9 shared how Classic 50's diner in Norman was struggling to stay open after a lack of support from the community, but now, the owner says business has been better than ever.

-

A beloved restaurant in the Norman community is now thriving and thanking its patrons after fearing they may have to close for good earlier this year.

Earlier this month, News 9 shared how Classic 50's diner was struggling to stay open after a lack of support from the community, but now, the owner says business has been better than ever.

RELATED: Norman Business Worried For Town's Restaurant Scene After Multiple Businesses Close

"It was definitely busy," Classic 50's owner Jeri Sieber said. "We got a lot of support... I was completely overwhelmed and humbled by what happened."

After a story asking for help aired on News 9, Sieber said the customers came pouring in, and her phone was ringing off the hook to save her business.

Sieber said while she absolutely loves the support and is thankful for the Norman community, she wants us to remember the other local restaurants and businesses in the area are also struggling.

Sieber said owning a restaurant is extremely difficult right now, and communities should come together to eat some good food and support each other.

"Just choose local and private instead of corporate," Sieber said. "We need to support all of our small, privately-owned restaurants in town right now, and really in the whole metro."