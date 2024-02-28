The Citizen's Bond Oversight Committee discussed plans for the new Oklahoma County Detention Center at a meeting on Tuesday.

Possible Designs For New Oklahoma County Jail Discussed On Tuesday

The Citizen's Bond Oversight Committee discussed plans for the new Oklahoma County Detention Center at a meeting on Tuesday.

Documents from the meeting show construction of the jail could begin as soon as June 2025.

The documents say that the behavioral care center will be partially paid for with ARPA funds that are subject to a deadline.

Designers said the goal is to begin building the center by the end of 2024

Committee members approved these initial plans and will send them to county commissioners.

Last week, County Commissioners voted to build the new jail on East Grand Boulevard near Del City.

