Driver Alleged To Have Left Scene Of Fatal Crash Sentenced For Illegal Entry To US

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 4:27 am
A man who was arrested in Oklahoma City for leaving the scene of a crash that left one person dead has been sentenced for a separate crime.
Oklahoma City Police say Luis Xivir Coyoy was driving under the influence and without a license when he crashed into a pole near Northwest Expressway and North May Avenue in October, 2023.
Coyoy was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States, prosecutors said.
Investigators said after the crash, Coyoy left a passenger trapped in the burning car, who later died.
Coyoy is still facing first-degree manslaughter charges in Oklahoma County
