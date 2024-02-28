Driver Alleged To Have Left Scene Of Fatal Crash Sentenced For Illegal Entry To US

A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the country from Guatemala.

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 4:27 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man who was arrested in Oklahoma City for leaving the scene of a crash that left one person dead has been sentenced for a separate crime.

Oklahoma City Police say Luis Xivir Coyoy was driving under the influence and without a license when he crashed into a pole near Northwest Expressway and North May Avenue in October, 2023.

Coyoy was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States, prosecutors said.

Investigators said after the crash, Coyoy left a passenger trapped in the burning car, who later died.

Coyoy is still facing first-degree manslaughter charges in Oklahoma County
