One person has died after being hit by a train in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

By: News 9

1 Dead After Being Hit By Train In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Fire Department confirmed that the scene is near West Britton Road and North Western Avenue.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Britton and Western will be shut down in all directions for several hours regarding the train vs pedestrian collision.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.