More Than 80 Grams Of Ecstasy Seized In Oklahoma Traffic Stop

On Sunday, K-9 units from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop, which led to the seizure of more than 80 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and other drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from CCSO.

According to the press release, the K-9 unit involved was one of CCSO's newest dual-purpose K-9s, Vito, and was the dog's first official day in the field.

CCSO said in the press release CCSO K-9 units initiated a traffic stop in south Oklahoma City, and Vito was deployed to the scene for an open-air sniff around the vehicle.

The dog alerted positively near the driver's side door, allowing probable cause to search the vehicle.

In the search, CCSO said deputies discovered 83 grams of presumptive MDMA, also known as ecstasy, concealed in a cup, and other drug paraphernalia and controlled substances were located in the possession of the passenger.

Driver Floyd Allen Chapman and passenger Stormy Lynn Marie Rodriguez were arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Chapman is charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and Driving Under Suspension.

Rodriguez is charged with Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Paraphernalia.