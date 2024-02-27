Shooting At Midwest City Hotel Injures 1, Police Say

Tuesday, February 27th 2024, 6:53 am
One person was injured after a shooting Monday night at a hotel in Midwest City, police say.
Midwest City Police said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. near Interstate 40 and Sooner Road.
Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
