Shooting At Midwest City Hotel Injures 1, Police Say

A shooting Monday night left one person injured in Midwest City, police say.

Tuesday, February 27th 2024, 6:53 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

One person was injured after a shooting Monday night at a hotel in Midwest City, police say.

Midwest City Police said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. near Interstate 40 and Sooner Road.

Investigators said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time.
