NW Oklahoma City House Fire Under Investigation

Several people were able to make it out of a house fire in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

By: News 9

A house fire that devastated a home in northwestern Oklahoma City is under investigation, firefighters say.

Fire crews responded to the scene just before 12 a.m. on Tuesday, and said several people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely.

The extent of damage to the house is unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.