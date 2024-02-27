NW Oklahoma City House Fire Under Investigation

Tuesday, February 27th 2024, 4:26 am
A house fire that devastated a home in northwestern Oklahoma City is under investigation, firefighters say.
Fire crews responded to the scene just before 12 a.m. on Tuesday, and said several people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely.
The extent of damage to the house is unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
