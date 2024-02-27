NW Oklahoma City House Fire Under Investigation

Several people were able to make it out of a house fire in northwestern Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

Tuesday, February 27th 2024, 4:26 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A house fire that devastated a home in northwestern Oklahoma City is under investigation, firefighters say.

Fire crews responded to the scene just before 12 a.m. on Tuesday, and said several people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely.

The extent of damage to the house is unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 27th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 27th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

February 27th, 2024