Authorities responded to an apartment complex fire in northwest Oklahoma City Monday night.

By: News 9

Multiple Families Escape Oklahoma City Apartment Fire Through Use Of Emergency Ladders, Firefighters Say

-

Multiple families in Oklahoma City are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Monday night, firefighters say.

Fire officials said when they arrived on scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex near Northwest 59th Street and North May Avenue, one building at the complex was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters also said they saw heavy amounts of smoke coming from the rear of one of the apartment buildings.

OKCFD Battallion Chief Randy Cornelious said ten families lived in the apartment building, and all used a fire-escape ladder to escape.

""I talked to the occupant of the origin fire and they did self-evacuate," Cornelious said. "They went to a bedroom and threw out a self-evacuation ladder, [a] little chain ladder that really saved their lives. They didn't have to jump for their safety."

Cornelious said as a battalion chief, this fire was the first time he has ever seen people use a self-evacuation ladder. Cornelious also said the Red Cross responded and are helping those families get care.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.