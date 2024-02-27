Suspect In Custody After Standoff Situation In NW OKC

A man is in custody after a standoff at a home in northwest Oklahoma City Monday night, according to police.

By: News 9

A man is in custody after a standoff at a home in northwest Oklahoma City Monday night, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say that this started after they got a call of a welfare check on children at the home because they haven’t been to school in quite some time.

The scene was located near Northwest 11th Street and North Roff Avenue.

Once on scene, police made contact with the dad who said the kids were in the house but were fine. Police say the man refused to come out or let officers check on the kids.

Authorities say that the standoff ended peacefully. Police took the suspect into custody, and all children are safe.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



