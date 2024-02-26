OCDC Inmate Found Unresponsive In Cell, Died In Hospital

An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the hospital, according to the Oklahoma County Detention Center

By: News 9

Detention officers discovered an unresponsive inmate in their cell on Monday morning and, according to a press release, called medical staff and began performing life-saving measures by administering Narcan and performing CPR.

The inmate, 32-year-old Derek Strother, was then transferred to the hospital and died there.

Strother was booked into the detention center in 2023 on charges of Second Degree Murder, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Causing an Accident while Driving a Vehicle without a Valid Driver License Resulting in Great Bodily Injury, 2 counts of Causing an Accident while Driving a Vehicle without a Valid Driver License Resulting in Death, and Reckless Driving, according to OCDC.

OCDC said the circumstances of his death are under investigation.

Strother's attorney Dan Pond released a statement Monday afternoon:

"We at the Swain Law Group were shocked to hear that our client, Derek Strother, died while in custody of the Oklahoma County Jail. Deaths at this jail have become too common; however, at this time we do not know why a man in his early 30s would suddenly die while in custody. We hope that a speedy and thorough investigation will give a grieving family the answers that they deserve. We anticipate that the Medical Examiner's report will answer at least some of the questions surrounding this young man's death. We will be keeping an eye on this situation as it develops."

