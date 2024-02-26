Sunday Alcohol Sales On The Ballot In Canadian County

Voters there will decide whether alcoholic beverages, by the drink, can be bought on Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

Monday, February 26th 2024, 12:32 pm

By: News 9


Alcohol sales are on the ballot in Canadian County.

Voters there will decide whether alcoholic beverages, by the drink, can be bought on Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

That would impact restaurants, and the sales are already allowed Monday through Saturday.

