OKCPS Superintendent Announces Resignation

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniel has announced his resignation, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

"I want you to know that this was a very difficult decision and was not made lightly. Unfortunately, there are fundamental differences in philosophy between a particular member of the Board and myself and I believe it was the right decision for myself and for the district to resign as Superintendent," McDaniel said in a statement to Oklahoma City Public Schools' staff.

McDaniel has been superintendent for Oklahoma City Public Schools since 2018, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

"Through his six years with OKCPS, Dr. McDaniel has brought long-lasting change and an innovative approach to improving our district. Dr. McDaniel led our district through a complete redesign in the form of Pathway To Greatness, worked to move our 5-year Strategic Plan forward, and led OKCPS through a whole new way of delivering education in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic," the school said in their statement. "The board is thankful for Dr. McDaniel's service over the last six years and is so proud of the stability in leadership he brought to OKCPS."

The school is now working on a replacement for McDaniel.

Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt posted on social media about McDaniel's impact on the school.

"Six years is an eternity in the world of large urban school districts, and Sean leaves one of the strongest legacies in the long history of OKCPS," Holt said. "For six years, he was consistent, reliable and always in tune with what our city needed from him and OKCPS."

McDaniel previously worked as the superintendent of Mustang, Deer Creek, Englewood and Coweta Public Schools, and has spent over 36 years working in education.

Read Oklahoma City Public School's full statement below:

“This morning, Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel submitted his resignation to the Board of Education. The Board will be determining next steps in the coming weeks, including initiating a search for a new superintendent. Our board believes in transparency and is committed to keeping our community informed as we move through this process. First and foremost, our responsibility is to ensure we are taking care of students.

"Most notably, with the support of the Board of Education, OKCPS was able to plan, develop and successfully pass a $955 million bond package in November 2022. The results of the bond will be life changing for our students and the progress being made in the area of Workforce Development was a result of Dr. McDaniel’s commitment to the students of OKCPS and the importance of building relationships with our business community.

"Additionally, Dr. McDaniel has been a strong advocate for the teaching profession and public education. Through a partnership with the OKCPS Foundation, OKCPS has been able to build a teacher and leader pipeline to ensure we have a great teacher in every classroom and a great leader in every building. Dr. McDaniel also worked to build a strong leadership team to continue and guide the critical work of our district.

"The board is thankful for Dr. McDaniel’s service over the last six years and is so proud of the stability in leadership he brought to OKCPS.”

Read Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt's full post below.

"With the public announcement that Sean McDaniel is stepping away from his role as Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools, it is fitting to share some words of tribute.

"Sean will depart as the Superintendent who took on the generational challenge of aligning the district infrastructure and services with the student population, a comprehensive effort known as The Pathway to Greatness. I just can’t exaggerate how challenging that could have been. There’s a reason it hadn’t been done before. Sean led our community through that incredibly complex journey. Who can forget the hours he stood in front of town halls and answered questions? It was really amazing.

"And second, Sean will depart as the Superintendent who not only passed a $1 billion bond issue, but used it as the vehicle to bring OKCPS infrastructure funding up to a level comparable to the suburban districts. This inequality had vexed the district for decades. He helped solve it not just for this bond issue, but for the long term.

"And yes, of course on both of these accomplishments Sean had partners in Chair Paula Lewis and the school board, at City Hall, at the Chamber of Commerce and across the city. But we couldn’t have done these things without a strong and consistent leader in the Superintendent’s chair.

"I wish for Sean and his family all the best in the next chapter. You have this city’s eternal gratitude for a job well done."

Oklahoma City District communications confirmed that this email was sent to district staff regarding McDaniel's resignation:

“Team OKCPS,

Decisions regarding the hiring and/or appointment of the superintendent are a responsibility of the OKCPS Board of Education. I can't speak to the plans for searching for a new superintendent, but I would anticipate additional information will be forthcoming.

I want to thank each of you for your commitment and dedication to our students. It has been a great honor to serve alongside each and everyone of you. My time as part of #TeamOKCPS will remain near and dear to my heart.

I want the OKCPS community, our teachers, staff and students to know I appreciate you. Together we have made important and long-term changes. I will always be an advocate for Oklahoma City Public Schools and I will always be an advocate for public education.

-Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent”

As well as a statement to OKCPS families:

"OKCPS Families,

I wanted to personally share some important news with you. I have submitted my resignation to our Board of Education effective June 30, 2024.

It has been a great honor to serve this district for the past six years. I want the OKCPS community, our teachers, staff and students to know I appreciate you. Together we have made important and long-term changes. I will always be an advocate for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Take care, Dr. Sean McDaniel"



