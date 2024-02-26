Police Identify A Dead Body Discovered In Northwest Oklahoma City

Monday, February 26th 2024, 1:10 pm
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a dead body was found on a sidewalk in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Police say they were summoned to a call of a deceased person near North Portland Avenue and Northwest 29th Street.
Responding officers found the deceased had sustained injuries consistent with homicide.
Police have identified the victim to be 37-year-old Fred Gordon.
No arrests have been made in this case as of Monday afternoon.
OKCPD asks that anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297 - 1111
