Man Injured In Apparent Shooting, Police Investigate

Monday, February 26th 2024, 10:02 am
A man has been admitted to OU Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to police.
The man was admitted Monday morning, but police have not released any information on how the man was shot.
Authorities have also not released any suspect information.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
