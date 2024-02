Your Vote Counts: Banned Books & A Tribute To Cathy Cummings

Political analyst Scott Mitchell talks to Jason Dunnington and state Rep. Jon Echols about this week's controversy around banned books in Oklahoma -- and also, a tribute to Cathy Cummings, a well-known restaurateur, education advocate and the creator of a fund to retire school lunch debts.

By: News 9, News On 6

