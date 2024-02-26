Stabbing Leaves Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Oklahoma City

A neighbor contacted authorities around 6 a.m. after someone knocked on their door saying they had been stabbed, police say.

By: News 9

Police responded to a scene overnight in which a person was stabbed, according to Oklahoma City police.

A neighbor contacted authorities around 6 a.m. after someone knocked on their door saying they had been stabbed, police say. When officers arrived on the scene near South High Avenue and South Interstate 35 Service Road, they found a victim with stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police say.

Police believe three people were involved in the stabbing, the investigation is ongoing.

