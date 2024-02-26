Stabbing Leaves Police Searching For 3 Suspects In Oklahoma City

A neighbor contacted authorities around 6 a.m. after someone knocked on their door saying they had been stabbed, police say.

Sunday, February 25th 2024, 6:17 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police responded to a scene overnight in which a person was stabbed, according to Oklahoma City police.

A neighbor contacted authorities around 6 a.m. after someone knocked on their door saying they had been stabbed, police say. When officers arrived on the scene near South High Avenue and South Interstate 35 Service Road, they found a victim with stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police say.

Police believe three people were involved in the stabbing, the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 25th, 2024

February 26th, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024