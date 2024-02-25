Grass Fires Contained After Over 100 Acres Burned In Logan County

Authorities said fires burned an area measuring a half-mile wide and four miles long. Logan County Emergency Management said the crescent fire was approximately 130 acres burned.

By: News 9

-

Hundreds of acres burned across Oklahoma on Saturday, a massive fire in Logan County began as a controlled burn that got out of hand.

Nearly a dozen fire departments worked to extinguish the flames, which authorities say were 100 percent contained by midnight.

Homes along Wildwood Road were evacuated and several outbuildings were destroyed as firefighters faced challenging conditions.

"The fire is still actively going on," said Logan Co. Emergency Manager Steven Haga. "As of 7:15 p.m., it was 75 percent contained, but there's still a bunch of hotspots that they're trying to get to. It is a very heavily wooded area with lots of Cedar trees."

Authorities said fires burned an area measuring a half-mile wide and four miles long. Logan County Emergency Management said the crescent fire was approximately 130 acres burned.

No homes or residential properties were destroyed, but some sheds and out buildings did receive damage.