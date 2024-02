Investigators say the 17-year-old is new to Oklahoma and is believed to be making his way back to Colorado.

By: News 9

Authorities On The Lookout For Runaway 17-Year-Old From Deer Creek Area

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teen this weekend.

According to investigators Bradley Thomas, 17, left the Deer Creek area.

He's new to Oklahoma and is believed to be making his way back to Colorado.

If you know his whereabouts contact the sheriff's department