Sooners Sweep Cowgirls With 91-56 Win In Norman

Freshman Sahara Williams scored 20 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ran away from rival Oklahoma State in the second half to post a 91-56 victory Saturday, the Sooners' 20th win of the season.

Saturday, February 24th 2024, 7:45 pm

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics


NORMAN, Okla. -

Freshman Sahara Williams scored 20 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ran away from rival Oklahoma State in the second half to post a 91-56 victory Saturday, the Sooners' 20th win of the season.

The victory gives Oklahoma its 14th Big 12 Conference win of the season, the first time since 2001-02 that the Sooners have won 14 conference games in back-to-back seasons. The Sooners are now one win away from clinching at least a share of the program's second consecutive Big 12 championship, as OU holds a one-game lead on No. 5 Texas and No. 10 Kansas State with two games to play. 

Williams scored the Sooners' first 10 points over the first three minutes of the second half to take a double-digit lead they never relinquished. The Sooners outscored Oklahoma State 29-13 in the third quarter and 48-21 overall after intermission. Oklahoma State did not score over the final 3:37 of the third quarter as the Sooners added nine unanswered points to take a 72-48 lead. The Cowgirls were outscored 19-8 in the fourth.

Skylar Vann had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (20-7, 14-2). Payton Verhulst added 14 points and 13 rebounds with five assists.

Hannah Gusters led Oklahoma State (13-14, 6-10) with 14 points. Anna Gret Asi added 12 points and Quincy Noble contributed 10.

Coach Jennie Baranczyk is now 6-0 against the rival Cowgirls in her three seasons in Norman.

Oklahoma plays its final regular-season home game on Wednesday when the Sooners play host to No. 5 Texas after earning a 91-87 victory over the then-No. 10 Longhorns on January 24 at Austin.

Tickets are still available for Wednesday's matchup, which tips at 6 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center. 

﻿
