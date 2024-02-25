'A Family-Oriented Community': OKC Thunder Unveils Community Court In Spencer

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled a new community basketball court in Spencer on Saturday, named after one of the team's NBA all-stars.

"It's just a beautiful thing to see Spencer growing the way it needs to be," Aaron Moseley, a middle school basketball coach in Spencer said.

It’s all part of a mission to redefine and redevelop the city, according to the mayor.

"We're showing that we value families, and we want families to come out here and be a part of our community," said Mayor Frank Calvin.

He added the brand-new community court, built in partnership with JD Sports and the Chet Holmgren Foundation, sets Spencer on the right track.

"We're actually seeing positive growth," he said.

Saturday, Holmgren and his fellow teammates hit the court with some NBA all-stars in the making.

"For them to be able to say, 'one day that might be me,' that's tremendous for them," Calvin said.

"They love it. They actually see a sense of being a part of something special," Moseley said. "It makes them actually understand that they can be just as great as any other community in Oklahoma City."

And the new community court at Kringlen Park is only the beginning.

"This is just the first stage," Calvin said. "This park is under complete redevelopment."

Calvin said football fields, baseball fields and other amenities are on the way as well.

"The city of Spencer is focused on showing that our community truly is a family-oriented community," he said.