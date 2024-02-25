Missing Person Advisory Canceled, Missing Kay County Woman Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas had been located.

Saturday, February 24th 2024, 7:35 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


2/24/2024 7:30p Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas had been located.

No details on where she was found or her condition have been released.

The EMA has been canceled.

---

An Endangered Missing Advisory is active for a 38-year-old Kay County woman.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Amber Mae Thomas was last seen at her home in Blackwell wearing a white hoodie with Looney Tunes on it.

She had light blue pants with Lilo and Stitch on them and Tie Dye crocs.

She's 5-foot-3, 225 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Contact authorities if you know her location.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 24th, 2024

December 1st, 2023

November 2nd, 2023

October 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024