Missing Person Advisory Canceled, Missing Kay County Woman Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas had been located.

By: News On 6, News 9

2/24/2024 7:30p Update: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas had been located.

No details on where she was found or her condition have been released.

The EMA has been canceled.

---

An Endangered Missing Advisory is active for a 38-year-old Kay County woman.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Amber Mae Thomas was last seen at her home in Blackwell wearing a white hoodie with Looney Tunes on it.

She had light blue pants with Lilo and Stitch on them and Tie Dye crocs.

She's 5-foot-3, 225 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Contact authorities if you know her location.



