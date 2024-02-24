Oklahoma City Defeats Washington In 'Thunder Friday Nights' Matchup, Here's The Reaction

Washington had only nine wins this year and the first meeting this year was hard-fought, but OKC put the Wizards away early and won 147-106.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 9:37 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Coming off a 22-point win over the Clippers on Thursday, the Thunder have every reason to puff out their chest a little bit.

Remaining all alone in second place in the Western Conference Standings, OKC had to refocus in a hurry with the Wizards in town on Friday for a back-to-back.

Here's the reaction on social media following the win:
