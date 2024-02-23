Heartbreak and Frustration, Daughter Of Innocent Bystander Killed In Deputy Shootout Shares His Story

Back in October, Cleveland deputy Sean Steadman was involved in a shootout with suspect Kameron Jenkins. In the process, an innocent bystander was shot and killed. News 9’s Deanne Stein spoke with Frierson's daughter about the loss of her father.

For the first time since his death, the daughter of the innocent bystander killed during a shootout is speaking about her father.

Gwaun Frierson died in the crossfire of that shootout between Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman and suspect Kameron Jenkins back in October. “He is the 17th child, the baby of 17, literally my granny's last-born child,” Kymesha Frierson said of her father, Gwaun Frierson.

When Kymesha Frierson talks about her father, she can't help but smile. “My dad was just a very fun person,” said Frierson. “He had a very assertiveness about him that you know was very much respected and he was the humor in the room.”

She said her father recently received his commercial driver’s license and started a new job at Pioneer Transport in Oklahoma City. “Before this tragedy happened, my dad had truly given his life back to God,” she said.

However, it was on the job in October of 2023 when that tragedy occurred. “Everything that happened to him, it's a true heartbreaker,” Frierson said.

After a lengthy investigation into Deputy Steadman’s violent conflict with Jenkins, authorities discovered one round from the deputy’s gun had traveled over 300 yards and struck Frierson, causing his death.

Last month, the state announced it would not pursue charges, leaving Frierson with many emotions. “Angry, frustration hurt,” she said. “Because I have yet to hear from anyone with the legal system since it first happened.”

And to the deputy. “A simple ‘I’m sorry’ would have been great from him,” she said.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office sent the following statement about the incident:

“The loss of an innocent bystander’s life in this incident is truly heartbreaking. The events of that day, which resulted in the death of an innocent person and the severe injury of one of our detectives, were entirely avoidable. These tragic consequences were facilitated by an individual who deliberately chose to open fire on a first responder.” – Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Even though charges won't be filed, Frierson says she won't give up on justice for her father. “I just want everyone to know that this person was amazing and whatever the root of this was, from whatever caused this, we all have our judgement day,” she said. “Yeah, justice definitely will be sought out for my father.”

Prosecutors say Deputy Steadman suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shootout and is now back on the job. It was later revealed Jenkins died by suicide.