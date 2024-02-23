Man Charged In OSU Sexual Assault Case, Police Say

Police arrested and charged a man with assault with the intent to commit a felony and sexual battery at Oklahoma State University on Friday.

By: News 9, News On 6

Police arrested and charged a man with assault with the intent to commit a felony and sexual battery at Oklahoma State University on Thursday.

Detectives identified 26-year-old, Jacob Dobson as the suspect in this case, according to police.

Stillwater Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a report of a sexual assault near OSU Theta Pond, located at 1000 W. University around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

Police stated that the victim, whose identity is being protected, said that a young white male approached her from behind, grabbed her, and sexually groped her. The victim fought off the assailant, who was last seen fleeing south from the area, according to police.

After several hours searching for Dobson, detectives arrested him at 9:03 p.m. on Feb. 22. Police charged Dobson with assault with the intent to commit a felony and sexual battery.