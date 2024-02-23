1 Dead After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Stroud

One person was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on the Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP stated that one person was out of their vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. OHP also stated that the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene and is cooperating with troopers.

All lanes of westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike opened Friday evening, according to OHP, motorists should use caution in the area as cleanup continues in the shoulder.

