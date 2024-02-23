Pet Of The Week: Buffy

Our Pet Of The Week is Buffy, the playful and snuggly puppy.

By: News 9

Our Pet Of The Week is Buffy.

Buffy is a puppy who loves to play and give kisses, and like most puppies, she enjoys treats, toys, and romping around.

When she’s done playing, she loves to snuggle.

Buffy sleeps in a dog pen at night and when her foster parents are away.

She is still a baby and working on learning potty training, not chewing, and basic commands.

The OK Humane Statewide Initiative has a low-cost vaccine clinic at their adoption center (7500 N. Western Ave. OKC) on February 28th from 12 - 2 p.m.

Qdoba has graciously donated meal voucher cards for people who come and get their pets vaccinated. So if you get your pet vaccinated, you can get a free meal at Qdoba afterward to celebrate. The vaccine clinic is by appointment only, and you can get signed up by checking out their social media pages.

