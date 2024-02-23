Pokuševski Waived By Thunder, Oklahoma City GM Announces

Aleksej Pokuševski, the forward who played four seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was waived from the team Friday morning.

Friday, February 23rd 2024, 9:22 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived Aleksej Pokuševski from the team's roster, the organization announced on Friday.

The change in roster was announced by Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti.

Pokuševski, often known simply as "Poku" by fans, played four seasons with the Thunder, appearing in 150 games and averaged 7.5 points per game.
