1 Person Shot In NE Oklahoma City

A shooting that happened Thursday night left one person hospitalized in northeastern Oklahoma City, police said.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. near Northeast 16th Street and North Bryant Avenue.

Officers on scene said the victim was shot in the abdomen, but the condition of that victim is unknown as of Friday morning.

No suspect information has been released at this time.