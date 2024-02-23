Northeast OKC Food Pantry Giving Life To The Community

News 9's Mike Glover spoke with the founder of Bonnie's Helping Hands, a place known for taking care of people in the community in today's Something Good.

Located on the corner of Northeast 36th Street and Springlake Drive is Bonnie’s Helping Hands.

“We have families that come in and they can shop through our little, tiny grocery store pantry,” said the founder of Bonnie’s Helping Hands, Linda Blair.

Bonnie was known for taking care of people in the community. “I started it really out of my garage, with just getting food out of my pantry and purchasing food and just giving it to people that I knew needed help,” said Blair.

The need was so great, that it didn’t take long to outgrow the pantry and the room that a local church donated. Sadly, a lot of the people coming for help were elderly. “To help them out and not have them coming out in the cold and getting food, and trying to get to us that we would deliver to them,” said Blair.

They currently deliver groceries to about one hundred and twenty seniors in the northeast Oklahoma City area. For those that can do their shopping.. “The third week of every month is client choice week, which means you can come in and you can shop and pick what you need,” said Blair.

But for those who may have just hit a bad spot groceries are always available. “The pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the third Saturday of every month, from ten to one,” said Blair.

There is also a shelf outside with food items and clothes all free for the choosing. “When we get those items, we put them out on the shelf, homeless people come by,” said Blair.

They serve by appointments as well as walk-ins. “If between that time you see that you can’t make it, maybe the little food stamps that you get are not sufficient, you can call us and we can give you an emergency sack,” said Blair.

For Blair and the volunteers, it is more than providing food, it is providing hope. “You have to have this in your heart to do, and everyone that comes in here and works this is a passion for them,” said Blair.

To contact Bonnie’s Helping Hands for help, to volunteer, or to make a donation, visit their website www.bonnieshelpinghands.wixsite.com, or give them a call at 405.774.9097