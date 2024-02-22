Caught On Camera: Moving Truck Taken From NW OKC Business

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing a moving truck early Monday in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened at You Move Me, located in the 4000 block of Northwest 4th Street.

By: News 9

The company released footage of the incident, which we've included at the top of this story.

Anybody who has seen the truck should call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.