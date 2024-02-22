Caught On Camera: Moving Truck Taken From NW OKC Business

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing a moving truck early Monday in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened at You Move Me, located in the 4000 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 4:15 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing a moving truck early Monday in northwest Oklahoma City.

The incident happened at You Move Me, located in the 4000 block of Northwest 4th Street.

The company released footage of the incident, which we've included at the top of this story.

Anybody who has seen the truck should call OKC Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.
