Volkswagen Is Recalling More Than 261,000 Vehicles, Including Some Audis And Jettas

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 1:40 pm
Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a fuel tank issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
It concerns a faulty suction jet pump seal, which will need to be replaced.
The part is supposed to remove fuel from the Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) system, but if the seal inside the suction jet pump fails, the gas could flow directly into the EVAP system, the recall notice shows. If that happens, the fuel could eventually leak into another section of the engine, potentially leading to a fire.
Here are the models that are part of the recall:
NHTSA estimates that 261,257 vehicles are affected, although no fires have been reported due to the defect, the documents said.
Dealers will replace the suction pump free of charge, NHTSA added.
February 22nd, 2024
February 2nd, 2024
January 24th, 2024
February 22nd, 2024
February 22nd, 2024
February 22nd, 2024
February 22nd, 2024