Trial For Man Charged In Tow Truck Driver Crash On I-40 Near Earlsboro Pushed To March

By: News 9

The trial for the semi-truck driver charged with killing a tow truck driver in a crash last March is being pushed to next month, according to documents.

According to an affidavit, Shenjie Li is being charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

In March of 2023, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 40, where one person was killed northwest of Earlsboro.

OHP said 27-year-old Kyle McCullough was declared dead at the scene by the Earlsboro Fire Department alongside the road at around 9:30 p.m.

Family members of McCullough said he was a tow truck driver working the scene when another vehicle struck him.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.