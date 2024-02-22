Lyric Theatre Puts On One Man Show Starring Former Horse Jockey

Writer and actor Robert Montano and Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron from Lyric Theatre stopped by The Porch to discuss their show "Small."

Thursday, February 22nd 2024, 11:35 am

By: News 9


Lyric Theatre is in the middle of its second show of the season and on its last few days of production of 'Small,' a one-man show.

Writer and actor Robert Montano is playing 24 characters in an autobiographical story about the wears of childhood, family, racism, and the misunderstood life of being a horse jockey. 

He stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron to discuss the show and his story.

You can learn more about 'Small' or buy tickets by CLICKING HERE.

