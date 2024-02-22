Deer Creek Supports Edmond Public Schools Petition Against State Department of Education

Deer Creek Public Schools is standing with Edmond Public Schools in its legal battle against the State Department of Education over banned library books.

By: News 9

Edmond filed a petition Tuesday after the department ordered two library books be removed from the shelves.

Deer Creek Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Perez issued the following statement of support for Edmond Public Schools:

“On behalf of the Deer Creek Schools administration, I am issuing this statement of support for Edmond Public Schools and their decision to petition the Oklahoma Supreme Court against the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Every public school district in our state has a duly elected board of education chosen by the patrons of their respective communities to represent the interests and values of those they serve. This level of local control is a right belonging to public school parents in Oklahoma and should not be undermined by any agency at the state level. Edmond Public Schools, as with the majority of all school districts, have their own policies and procedures to address patron concerns. When districts are not given the opportunity to intervene at the local level, it undermines these policies as well as the authority of the governing body elected by its community. We stand with Edmond Public Schools and encourage other boards, superintendents, teachers, parents and students to support their efforts. Our communities deserve local control and our school districts need the first opportunity to address issues as they arise.”

A hearing before an Oklahoma Supreme Court Referee on the emergency stay will be March 5th.