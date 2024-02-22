Thunder And Clippers Battling For No. 2 Spot In Western Conference

Two of the Western Conference's top three teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers, will face off on Thursday at the Paycom Center.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, with both teams vying for a top spot in the Western Conference.

The Thunder and the Clippers, No. 2 and No. 3 in their conference, respectively, have played twice this season.

The Thunder won their first game in December 134 to 115, but in the two team's last matchup in January, the Thunder fell 128 to 117.

Tip off is at 7 p.m.