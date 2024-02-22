Moore Church Employee Charged With Child Sex Crimes; Police Search For Additional Victims

A Moore man responsible for managing a church kitchen was charged with child sex crimes, according to police.

Moore Police arrested Walter Friesner, Jr., known as “Buddy” on Tuesday at Moore First United Methodist Church-- the same location where police say some of the alleged abuse took place.

According to police, his arrest follows a six-month-long investigation involving a single child.

On Tuesday afternoon, church members who declined to speak on camera said they watched as “Buddy” was arrested while working at Moore First United Methodist Church.

Until Wednesday afternoon, his photo was listed on the church's website, where he was listed as the Chef of "Buddy's Diner." Tasked with feeding the church's flock, the church regularly posted videos of him enthusiastically listing its daily menu.

Unknown: Buddy, what's for dinner?

Buddy: How bout we do another baseball day...

Unknown: Buddy, what's for dinner?

Buddy: Well, going to throw out a little lasagna!

According to court filings, a 12-year-old girl and her mother told police Friesner, Jr. allegedly forced the child to commit multiple lewd and indecent acts.

In 2021, prosecutors said Friesner made the girl “hold up her shirt” while working at the church. Documents also allege he inappropriately touched the child and forced her to touch him.

Also faced with one count of indecent exposure, documents show while working as a substitute teacher in 2020, Friesner took pictures of his private parts while sitting behind a desk. Investigators allege Frisner then texted a friend, "I'm so bad, yep I pulled it out at my desk."

Records also show Friesner was employed as a sports referee for years, refereeing school games in the Lawton area and metro.

While Moore police would not discuss the case on camera, Tuesday, in a statement said in part "We are currently working to identify any additional victims."

In a statement, a church spokesperson said Freisner has 'been suspended without pay and is not allowed on campus'. They also said they are praying for everyone involved.

Moore Public Schools confirmed with News 9 that Freisner has never been employed by their district.

