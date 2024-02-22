Former Shawnee Athletic Director Sentenced: 5 Years In Prison For Sexual Misconduct

A judge sentenced former Shawnee High School athletic director and coach Ron Arthur on Wednesday after a trial found him guilty of soliciting sex from a minor with the use of technology.

-

A judge sentenced former Shawnee High School athletic director and coach Ron Arthur on Wednesday after a trial found him guilty of soliciting sex from a minor with the use of technology.

Arthur was sentenced to five years in prison, five years of supervised release, and $3500 in fines. "We're pleased with the outcome," Pottawatomie County District Attorney Adam Painter said. He added they were more than happy with the judge’s decision to follow the jury recommendation from Ron Arthur's trial.

Arthur's sentence marks the end of a years-long process for the 17-year-old victim and his family. Victim impact statements were read before sentencing from his mother and brother, which detailed the mental health struggles the situation has caused them.

The trial focused on one victim, but the state says several past victims spanning at least 15 years came forward during the investigation.

In court, Arthur shook his head at the allegations. His attorney, Shelley Levisay, said his actions have been sensationalized. “This is not as bad as it sounds when you look at it at first glance," Levisay said.

She says Arthur met all the students in question on dating sites like Grindr, where they were either lying about their age or identity. “When you look at the facts, he didn't target kids at school and start getting them on sites," she said. “This is about a man who is a gay man and gay students that are getting on dating sites like Grindr wanting to hook up."

Painter says the trial, verdict, and sentence speak for themselves. “When you take what she said and you put it in a vacuum sure it doesn't look so egregious, but you have to factor in that these were students he had and members of his teams for years long before that he slowly groomed over time and it really just shows how predatory his actions were," Painter said.

Arthur’s attorney says they plan to file an intent to appeal.

Related Article: Former Shawnee Coach Convicted Of Sexual Misconduct, Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison