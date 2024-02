The Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared that a missing girl has been located safely.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued Kasey Alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Oklahoma City, Wednesday evening, and has since shared that she has been found safely.

According to OHP, Baylee Morrison was last seen at the Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was wearing a blue shirt, black leggings and camo crocs, OHP says.