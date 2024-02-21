Man Arrested After Making Death Threats, Police Say

The victim found messages on social media between Bates and another person talking about killing the victim and her son, police say.

By: News 9

A man accused of threatening to kill multiple people is now in jail, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Dorieion Bates was living with one of the victims, but she kicked Bates out after he brought drugs into the house, police say. The victim found messages on social media between Bates and another person talking about killing the victim and her son, police say.

Bates was arrested on multiple complaints, including conspiring to commit an act of violence.

﻿This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.