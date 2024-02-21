Edmond Man Charged With Assault After Allegedly Tackling Officer

A man has been charged with assaulting an officer after, police say, he tackled the officer.

By: News 9

Officers had responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex near East 2nd Street and South Bryant Avenue, according to authorities.

There, officers found three people who were ordered by officers to get down on the ground, police say. That’s when Austin Bowers, the man charged, fled the scene and eventually turned around and tackled the officer who was chasing him, police say.

Bowers is also charged with public intoxication and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.