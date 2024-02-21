Oklahoma County Commissioners Selected Future Jail Location

County commissioners voted on a new Oklahoma County jail location near Del City, saying the decision was not an easy one and done based on facts, not emotion.

By: News 9

The future location is 1901 East Grand near Del City.

The only no vote came from Commissioner Carrie Blumert – who has fought against putting the jail in northeast Oklahoma City.

Wednesday morning, dozens of people marched from Northeast 23rd Street and Coltrane Avenue to downtown in protest of that site put on the agenda for consideration.

Public outcry took up the majority of the meeting with that location voted off the list, a big victory for those opposed. "I'm proud of them and I'm really disappointed that our board didn't listen to them but I'm proud of them for coming as much as they did and really standing up for themselves," said Commissioner Blumert.

But for those against the Grand Boulevard location near Del City – their protests weren’t enough to sway the vote.